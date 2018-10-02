Woman rescued after 2-car crash in Hanson knocks out power to more than 1,000

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was extricated from her vehicle and pulled to safety following a two-car crash Tuesday night in Hanson, officials say.

Crews responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash in the area of 1482 Main St. about 6:20 p.m. found poles knocked down into the roadway and live wires on both vehicles, according to Hanson police and fire.

There was one occupant in each vehicle, and one got out before crews arrived, officials say.

Wires were energized on the vehicles and National Grid was contacted to shut the power off. When power was off, crews extricated the occupant, a woman, out of her vehicle, according to the fire department.

Police say Route 27 (Main Street) from Elm to Franklin is closed due to the accident.

Approximately 1,390 residents are without power, and full power restoration is estimated in excess of three hours, potentially lasting until Wednesday morning, according to police.

There were no serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

