Woman rescued after falling 60 feet into Quincy quarry

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was rescued after falling into a quarry in Quincy Saturday, officials said.

Troopers, firefighters and EMTs responding to reports of a fall at Swingles Quarry found a woman who had fallen about 60 feet, officials said. Troopers shut down travel on Route 93 south during the rescue.

The woman was transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to Boston Medical Center, officials said.

