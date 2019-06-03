Woman rescued after farm tractor rolls down embankment in NH

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman was rescued Monday after she became trapped inside a tractor that rolled down an embankment in Derry, New Hampshire, officials say.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Warner Hill Road about 6:19 p.m. for a report of a farm tractor that had rolled down an embankment found a medium-sized tractor with the operator trapped inside the cab, according to Derry Fire Department.

The operator was spared serious injury because she was wearing a seatbelt and the tractor had a roll bar.

Partially suspended by the seatbelt, crews were able to remove her from the tractor and up the embankment using a stokes litter.

The operator was transported to Parkland Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

