BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was rescued Thursday after a fire broke out at a building in Dorchester, Boston fire officials said.
The Boston Fire Department said crews responded to the scene on Thetford Avenue around 3 p.m.
Crews were able to get the woman out of the building as firefighters said they faced heavy flames. Officials said the woman was then taken to a hospital by Boston EMS.
The fire department shared photos from the fire response, showing crews pouring water on the charred structure.
By 3:30 p.m., officials said heavy fire had been knocked down and the fire had been contained to the rear of the building.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)