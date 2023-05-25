BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was rescued Thursday after a fire broke out at a building in Dorchester, Boston fire officials said.

The Boston Fire Department said crews responded to the scene on Thetford Avenue around 3 p.m.

Crews were able to get the woman out of the building as firefighters said they faced heavy flames. Officials said the woman was then taken to a hospital by Boston EMS.

Image provided by the Boston Fire Department

The fire department shared photos from the fire response, showing crews pouring water on the charred structure.

By 3:30 p.m., officials said heavy fire had been knocked down and the fire had been contained to the rear of the building.

This is a developing story;

