Woman rescued after getting stuck in mud in Centerville

A woman was pulled to safety Wednesday evening after she became stuck in the reeds and mud of a Centerville river.

Rescue crews responded to Herring River off of Broken Dike Way around 5:50 p.m. after neighbors said they could hear a woman calling for help, according to a release issued by the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department.

Upon arrival, neighbors directed them to the area where the woman was trapped and they were able to bring her to safety.

The woman was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with minor injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)