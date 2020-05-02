Woman rescued after plunging 60 feet into Quincy quarry

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was rescued after falling into a quarry in Quincy on Saturday, officials said.

Troopers, firefighters, and EMTs responding to a reported fall at Swingles Quarry found a woman who had fallen about 60 feet, officials said. Troopers shut down travel on Route 93 south during the rescue.

The woman was transported to Boston Medical Center to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)