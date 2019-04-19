Woman rescued after tree falls on car in Sudbury

SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was rescued after a tree came crashing down on her car Friday in Sudbury.

Crews responding to the area of Haynes and Pantry saw a tree on a vehicle and downed power lines.

They told the woman to remain in her vehicle until they could turn off the power.

She was later safely removed from the vehicle.

“I was really concerned,” said Kevin Ruddy, who alerted authorities. “I mean, you see someone trapped in the wires under the car, so I called 911.”

“Scary,” said a neighbor. “There was a car 30 seconds before her that had just gone by. And if it had hit the car, they would’ve been dead.”

