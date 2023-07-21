BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was rescued Friday after her leg got stuck near the platform at the MBTA’s State Street station in Boston, officials said.

The incident happened Friday afternoon.

Video from the scene showed the woman surrounded by firefighters at one point as crews worked to get her free.

The woman, firefighters said, was in pain and hurt but is expected to be OK. Crews said they did not need to use any tools to free the woman.

A 7NEWS camera later captured the moment the woman was taken away from the station and loaded into an ambulance to be taken to a hospital.

Asked about this incident, the MBTA in a statement said a passenger “stepped in the gap between the open train door and the platform” while the train was already stopped at the station.

“The train did not move before the person was removed and taken to Tufts Medical Center to be evaluated,” the T said.

While State Street station had reopened as of around 6 p.m., there were lingering delays for Orange Line service.

