Woman rescued by Good Samaritan after car plunges into ocean in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was rescued by a Good Samaritan after her car plunged into the ocean off a beach in Falmouth Wednesday night.

Officers responding to the area of Maravista Avenue and Menauhant Road about 6:57 p.m. for a vehicle in the water found the car upright and just beyond the waterline, according to Falmouth police.

Police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not stop at a stop sign.

The 28-year-old female operator had already been helped out of the car by a witness to the crash, police say.

The operator, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

