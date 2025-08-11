WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman had to make a split-second decision to leap from a second-floor porch of a home in Wrentham on Monday afternoon and three police officers are being credited with helping to save her life.

Cellphone video from the first three officers to arrive at the scene on Woolford Road around 3 p.m. showed heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the home on Lake Pearl.

Wrentham Police Sgt. Jon Coliflores said there was no time to spare.

“We had to convince her and let her know she had to jump because the house is fully engulfed and you better jump now and she did and we all caught her,” he recalled. “She landed on top of us, then the house went completely up so we were there right in the nick of time.”

Neighbors who live nearby said they were immediately concerned from their neighbor, who they say has been living in the home for decades.

Crews battled through extreme heat and water supply issues to knock down the flames.

The house is now a total loss but neighbors say they’re just glad their neighbor is OK.

“It’s a shame, she’s a wonderful woman, she loves that house, she took very good care of it — the yard was always beautiful, hopefully she will be able to rebuild and have a nicer house,” Miles McHugh said.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

