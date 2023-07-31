BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters rescued a woman from the second floor of a burning multi-family home in Dorchester early Monday morning.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Whitman Street around 1:30 a.m. found flames coming from the second floor of the six-family building.
One firefighter and two residents were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The American Red Cross is assisting the 17 people who were displaced as a result of the fire.
The cause remains under investigation.
