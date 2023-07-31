BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters rescued a woman from the second floor of a burning multi-family home in Dorchester early Monday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Whitman Street around 1:30 a.m. found flames coming from the second floor of the six-family building.

One firefighter and two residents were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting the 17 people who were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

At approximately 1:30 companies had fire showing from the 2nd floor of a large 6 family building 0n Whitman st. Dor. Firefighters rescued a woman from 2nd floor pic.twitter.com/HYaHFL0RnO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 31, 2023

The fire on Whitman st. traveled from the 2nd to the 3rd floor. Companies were able to quickly contain the fire to 1side of the building and stop it from going through the roof. pic.twitter.com/p3ZZAlzEy6 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 31, 2023

1 firefighter and 2 residents were transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ with non life threatening injuries. 17 residents were displaced ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help with housing. Damages est. at 200,000 , the cause of the fire is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/E4SQWzoUZb — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 31, 2023

