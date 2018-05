BOSTON (WHDH) — A woman was pulled from Boston Harbor near UMass Boston and the JFK Library on Tuesday night.

Police said a call came in just before 10:30 p.m. about a person in the water. The woman was rescued and taken away in an ambulance. Her condition is unknown at this time.

