BOSTON (WHDH) - Fourteen people were displaced after heavy fire tore threw a building a Tremont Street Wednesday morning.

One person was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

7News spoke with a neighbor who said he went to the apartment where the fire started, on the second floor, and helped guide that apartment’s occupant, a legally blind woman, out to firefighters and safety.

The fire was put out by crews by 4 a.m.

