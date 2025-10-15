NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who was rescued from a fire at a New Bedford home last week has died.

Firefighters carried a woman in her 70s from the burning apartment Thursday night; they said she was in critical condition at the time.

She was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

The fire displaced nearly a dozen people.

The cause is still under investigation.

