Woman rescued from Newport Harbor dies

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Police say a woman who was rescued last month from the Newport Harbor in Rhode Island has died.

Lt. Frank Rosa tells The Newport Daily News the woman was pulled from the water near the Goat Island causeway on Oct. 21.

Fire Chief Brian Dugan says the woman was found unresponsive.

He says she was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment.

Rosa did not say Monday when the woman died, and police have not released her identity.

Information from: The Newport Daily News.