BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is recovering after she was pulled to safety from a ravine in Blackstone Wednesday, family members and local officials said.

Firefighters shared video of the rescue at the Blackstone Gorge.

Later speaking with 7NEWS, the woman’s husband said she had been hiking along the gorge with her two dogs when one dog slipped and fell into the gorge. The woman’s husband said she went in after her pet.

Ultimately, both the woman and her dog needed to be rescued.

“She looked up and pretty much there was a no win situation of her getting herself out of there,” the woman’s husband said.

The husband, who did not want to be identified, said his wife had a cell phone and called her mother who called 911.

Video showed part of the ensuing rescue as crews worked to haul the woman up a steep slope, tying ropes to trees before carrying the woman to safety in a basket.

The woman suffered a leg injury in this incident and was being checked out at a hospital as of Wednesday afternoon, according to her husband.

Her dog, which was also rescued, is OK.

