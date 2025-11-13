MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders in Manchester by the Sea say technology made all the difference in their rescue of a woman who got lost in the woods and ended up stuck in a swamp.

Emergency crews found themselves wading through waist-high water Wednesday evening with darkness closing in as they worked to reach the woman and bring her to safety.

“They utilized our ice-cold water rescue suits in order to effect the rescue and get her to dry land,” said Manchester by the Sea Fire Chief James McNeilly.

Fire officials say the woman had been out for a walk and was unable to find her way back.

Using an app, crews were able to pinpoint the woman’s exact location

“We can overlay the map onto trail maps … so it allows us to quickly identify the location of a missing party,” he said.

The woman was thankfully uninjured.

‘”We train on it to make sure that we’re quick to react and we’re able to use the technology quickly and effectively to save time,” McNeilly said, adding that with earlier sunsets hikers and walkers should stay aware of the time change so they don’t get caught out in the dark.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)