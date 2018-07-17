Woman rescued in Everett blaze was minutes away from jumping to escape flames

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman rescued from the three-alarm blaze in Everett last Friday says she was minutes away from jumping to escape the flames.

Flames began to surround Maria Gomes, who was visiting from Brazil, as she stayed inside a three-story home located at 13 Morris St. around 2 p.m.

She told 7News through a translator that she was able to escape to the roof but if she had to wait longer than a few more minutes, she would have jumped.

Everett firefighters arrived on scene and freed Gomes by lifting a ladder to the home and hel[ong her down to safety.

Gomes says she is very grateful for the first responders who saved her life.

Two of the firefighters got injured after running into the burning home. The men were at the top of the stairs when a flash engulfed them in flames.

Acting Everett fire Lt. Scott Dalrymple, a 24-year veteran of the department, suffered second- and third-degree burns to his abdomen.

Firefighter Josh Doyon received burns to his ears and neck.

Investigators determined the fire started in an electrical panel.

