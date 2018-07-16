Woman rescued in Everett blaze was minutes away from jumping to escape flames

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman rescued from the three-alarm blaze in Everett last Friday says she was minutes away from jumping to escape the flames.

Maria Gomes, who was visiting from Brazil, tells 7News she got to the roof, but if she had to wait longer than a few more minutes, she would have jumped.

Gomes was rescued when Everett firefighters raised a ladder for her to climb down.

The fire on 13 Morris St. sent to Everett firefighters to the hospital with burns. They are both recovering.

