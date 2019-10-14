Woman rescued, several displaced after 2-alarm Fitchburg blaze

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters sprang into action Monday morning to rescue a woman and several animals from a two-alarm blaze that tore through a single-family home in Fitchburg.

Six people were displaced by the fire, which raced through a two-and-a-half story home on Holt Street.

Contractors working on an adjacent home say they rushed over with a ladder when they noticed the smoke and kept a woman who was still inside calm until fire crews arrived on the scene.

Photos showed firefighters using the ladder to rescue the woman from a second-floor window.

Also rescued from the fire were several animals, including chickens, a parrot, and a small dog.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

