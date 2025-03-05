SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded after a stolen car rolled over in Salem Monday night.

Salem police say around 7:43 p.m., they responded to a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert for a 2018 white Kia Soul that was being driven erratically near Salem Street.

When they found the car, police say it sped off and they attempted to pull it over.

Police say the car eventually crashed near 140 Washington Street, rolling over onto its roof, across the median that separates both lanes of traffic.

Three juveniles, one male and two females, were in the car and were able to get out on their own. One of them were taken to Salem Hospital for evaluation and was eventually released.

Tiffany Remy owns the stolen car and says it was stolen from her driveway where she had left it locked.

“It was funny because I had just walked through there on my way home from work,” said Remy.

The car was totaled and Remy says the damage is not covered by insurance.

“I do have a GoFundMe going so that maybe I can get a car you know, I’m a single mom, two kids, my elderly mom lives with me, like we need a car,” said Remy.

The male juvenile was charged with larceny, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, unlicensed operation, negligent operation, speed greater than reasonable, marked lanes violation, failure to stop for police, failure to stop at a red light, and a passing violation.

The two females were charged with larceny and receiving a stolen vehicle.

Remy hopes the juveniles will make better decisions going forward.

“I would say please turn your life around. Don’t go down this path. It’s not a good path to go down,” said Remy.

