GILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman in Gilford, New Hampshire was rewarded for her honesty after returning a bag full of cash.

Sonja O’Brien posted on Facebook that she was shopping at Hannaford Supermarkets when a Brinks truck drove away with its door wide open. As the truck drove off, O’Brien said she looked on the ground and found “a fat bag of money.”

To reward her good deed, the grocery store gave her a $100 gift card.

“Wow. Never ever in a million years,” she said.

In replies to her Facebook friends, she explained her rationale for returning the bag of money.

“Well guys at the end of the day, if you’re in public… you’re on camera,” she said. “Always better to do the right thing.”

