WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two French Bull Dogs were safely returned to a woman in Weymouth Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, the suspect took off with her dogs and her car at the North Weymouth McDonalds in the afternoon.

Investigators looked at surveillance footage as the car took off from the McDonalds parking lot.

Officials say the car was posted on Facebook Marketplace within hours, leading to police finding the suspect.

April Grindle, the women who’s car and dogs were stolen, was reunited with the dogs after they were checked out.

The suspect faces several charges including larceny and animal cruelty.

