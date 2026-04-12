BOSTON (WHDH) - Jordyn Meehan’s father recently suffered a major work accident during which he was electrocuted, fell underneath a pipe, and nearly died — an experience that has her lacing up to run the Boston Marathon in support of trauma survivors.

Luckily, a group of construction workers were nearby and witnessed what had happened. They ran over, rescued him, and helped get the emergency services he needed.

If it were not for them, and the medical services provided to him at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, he would not be here today. Throughout his recovery process, he has been unable to work but thankfully has the resources he needs to support himself.

That’s why Meehan’s running in support of the Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation to help raise money and relieve the financial burden for someone going through a difficult time, like her father.

“I became inspired to run on behalf of this organization after my father suffered a traumatic incident,” she said. “It was very traumatic for him and I noticed how trauma can impact anyone in a second and there’s actually not a lot of resources to help trauma survivors and their families.”

Learn more and donate: https://events.brighamandwomens.org/site/TR/Events/BostonMarathonRebrand?pg=personal&px=1218004&fr_id=1500

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