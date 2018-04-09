Woman runs Boston Marathon route while pushing quadriplegic boyfriend

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts woman is running the Boston Marathon one week before everyone else, pushing her quadriplegic boyfriend along the entire 26.2-mile route.

Matt Wetherbee, 31, and his girlfriend Kaitlyn Kiely, 30, originally wanted to compete in the disabilities division, but they missed the 2018 registration deadline.

The couple has since linked up with the sports company “Hotshot” to raise awareness and funds for a program called “Journey Forward.”

The campaign supports athletes who have unfinished business due to sports injuries and helps them complete their goal.

On Monday, Kiely began pushing Wetherbee in a racing wheelchair.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)