A man was critically hurt when his wife drove over him twice as he tried to dislodge a bowling ball that had been thrown in front of their car on Saturday.

The couple ran over the bowling ball around 3 p.m. Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri, and the ball became lodged under their car, Kansas City Police spokeswoman Donna Drake said. Later in the day, a suspect went to a police station and admitted to throwing a bowling ball in front of a moving car.

After they stopped, the 25-year-old man crawled under the vehicle to try to remove the ball. Then a suspect approached the vehicle and tried to grab the 25-year-old woman’s purse while the man was trying to reach the bowling ball, according to the Kansas City Star.

During a struggle over the purse, the woman pressed her foot on the gas pedal and heard a yell from under the car, which had rolled over her husband.

Police said the woman then put the car in reverse and rolled over her husband a second time. As the man cried out, the suspect fled without the purse.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was in stable condition Saturday night. His name has not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)