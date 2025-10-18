HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was tushed to the hospital by medical helicopter after being shot in the chest in Hyannis early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 174 Main St. around 4:15 a.m. found a 28-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Hyannis police.

She was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital before being transported by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was not a random act.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Adam Ruggieri at: ruggieria@barnstablepolice.gov.

