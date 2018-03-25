Woman rushed to hospital with serious burns after Quincy home goes up in flames

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital with serious burns after a Quincy home went up in flames early Sunday morning.

The fire started just after 12 a.m. on Harvard Street.

A father and son living on the second floor were able to make it out safely after a quick-thinking neighbor ran through the back entrance of the building and started yelling.

The neighbor also tried entering the first floor apartment to help a woman inside, but the smoke was too thick.

That 54-year-old woman was found ten feet from her front door inside her apartment when rescuers arrived. She has second and third degree burns and is also being treated for smoke inhalation. There is no update on her current condition. Her dog did not survive the fire.

Officials believe the fire started in the living room of the woman’s first-floor apartment. They do not believe the cause of the fire is suspicious, but they are continuing their investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)