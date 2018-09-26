EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (WHDH) — A truck took a deep plunge down a cliff in California, leaving the driver inside stranded and alone for three days.

The 47-year-old woman was driving her vehicle when it went off the road and down a 200-foot embankment.

She fended for herself for three days until kayakers floating by noticed her screaming for help.

“If they weren’t out there that day and she kept going down the hill and I’m not sure anyone would have found her at all for a very long time,” responding officer Dan Lewis said. “They basically saved her life.”

Firefighters hiked the rugged terrain and were able to stabilize the woman who suffered some major injuries.

“I don’t know he she survived that and for that long,” Lewis said.

Investigators are looking into what caused her truck to veer off the cliff.

