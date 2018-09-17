Woman saves man stuck between two rail cars in Gardner

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman rushed in to help when a man’s leg was tied up between two rail cars in Gardner.

Police say he was trying to cross between them when he got stuck in the cables.

“I saw him struggling, and then I saw him fall, and I noticed that his foot was stuck,” said Jennifer Ringuette, who saved the man stuck between train cars.

The man with a prosthetic leg tried to cross between two rail cars of a train, fell, and got stuck, unable to free himself.

That’s when Ringuette jumped into action, putting her own life in danger to save the man.

“It all happened so fast,” she said. “I was shaking. My heart was pounding the whole time.”

It happened at the railroad tracks on West Broadway in Gardner over the weekend.

Ringuette lifted up the man to try and free him from the train, but that didn’t work, so she climbed over to the other side to free his leg. At any time, the train could’ve started moving.

“That was a thought of mine, but I wasn’t thinking of the danger. I just wanted to get him free because I wasn’t about to watch a man get run over by a train in front of me,” she said.

Somebody called 911 and first responders arrived on the scene.

But thanks to Ringuette, the man was out of harm’s way just in time.

“I was there at the right moment at the right time,” she said. “I’m a very spiritual person, and I believe God put me there for that exact reason. It was what I was meant to do at that moment.”

