Woman says hospital fired her over pumping breast milk

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman says in lawsuit filed in state court that she was fired from her job at a hospital because she pumped breast milk in her office.

The New Haven Register reports that Jill Grewcock, a clinical bed manager at Yale New Haven Hospital, has sued the hospital’s parent corporation for wrongful termination. Grewcock also says her First Amendment free speech rights were violated.

The 37-year-old Oxford woman lost a federal lawsuit in March that alleged sexual discrimination. She filed the state wrongful termination suit, based in part on testimony in the federal trial she claims was false.

Yale New Haven Health Services says she was fired because she violated federal medical privacy laws. The hospital says “We do not believe this lawsuit has merit” and will “vigorously defend it.”

