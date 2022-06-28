BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is searching for her cat that been missing for multiple days after escaping a plane at Logan Airport while airline workers were moving cargo.

“I don’t even know where to look, I mean, I clearly don’t have free access to the airports so I can’t go. It’s not like she got loose in a neighborhood,” said Patty Sahli.

Sahli went to pick up her husband and their cat Rowdy from the airport Friday after his flight from Germany when she was informed by an attendant that their cat had gone missing. According to Sahli, the airline told the family that Rowdy got out of her cage and was chasing a bird while airline workers were moving cargo on the tarmac after the plane landed.

The airline informed the family that there were three people searching for the black cat after she took off, and that customs and border protection sent a K9 unit into the area to search for her but they were all unsuccessful. Even traps set out by Massport came up empty.

“She doesn’t have a collar she has the smallest little white patch on her chest and her eyes are very green,” said Sahli.

Sahali is utilizing lost cat groups and local shelters and rescues to locate Rowdy.

