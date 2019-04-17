(WHDH) — A woman tired of her husband’s laziness sent him out to the grocery store on an impossible task.

Karen Alpert, also known as Baby Sideburns on social media, posted on Facebook that she sent her husband to the store with a list of foods that don’t exist after he spent the whole morning lying on the couch, while she did “soooo much stuff.”

The list included 3 percent milk, seedless strawberries, fat-free hummus, Wheat Thins in the blue box, unsour cream, mellow cheese and organic Pop-Tarts.

She also requested Diet, Diet Coke, adding that he might need to ask for it because it’s a new product.

Alpert later posted a picture of her husband lying down in one of the store’s aisles in defeat.

She joked that she found him in that position when she went to the store herself.

