Woman sentenced for taking $44K from mother-in-law’s account

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has been sentenced to at least a year in prison for forging bank withdrawal slips to take $44,000 from her 87-year-old mother-in-law’s account.

Police in Manchester said that between April 2014 and February 2015, 53-year-old Elizabeth Whitehead forged 29 withdrawal slips. Whitehead, who was sentenced Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court, disputed the amount of money taken. A hearing will be scheduled to determine the total amount owed.

Whitehead pleaded guilty on May 15 to a theft charge. She was sentenced to 1 1/2 to three years in prison, with six months of the minimum portion suspended on condition of good behavior.

