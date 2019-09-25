Woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for meth trafficking

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for participating in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.

Thirty-year-old Kristen Hodgkins, of Rochester, pleaded guilty in June.

Court documents and statements said Hodgkins sold meth to an undercover police officer on multiple occasions, starting in September 2018. She was arrested in December.

