Woman sentenced to jail for deadly road rage shooting in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old woman was sentenced on Friday to up to nine and a half years in prison and five years probation for a 2018 deadly road rage incident in Lowell.

Graciela Paulino followed two men in their car after an argument and shot and killed one of them.

Paulino apologized in court before her sentence was handed down.

“It is something that has changed my life and will always affect and stay with me no matter where I am for the rest of my life,” Paulino said. “I would also like to apologize to my family and closest friends whos lives I will also be missing out on and not be there for the growths.”

Paulino was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and firearms charges on Wednesday.

