LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WHDH) — A Louisiana woman has been sentenced to decades in prison after she admitted to giving school-aged children desserts laced with her ex-husband’s semen.

Cynthia Perkins appeared in Livingston Parish Court on Friday and was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and conspiracy mingling of harmful substances, WAFB reported.

She issued an apology to her family, former friends, former coworkers, students, victims, and the community before being sentenced.

As part of her plea deal, Perkins allegedly admitted to assisting her then-husband Dennis Perkins in the sexual assault of a juvenile, helping Dennis film a juvenile while bathing, and lacing desserts with Dennis’ semen before giving them to children.

She is set to testify against her ex-husband, whose trial is set to begin in May.

