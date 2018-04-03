Woman seriously hurt after being struck by car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman was seriously hurt Tuesday morning after being struck by a car outside the Dana–Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Police say the woman was struck around 9:45 a.m. near 45 Jimmy Fund Way.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

“There were a couple doctors with white coasts that maybe saw what happened,” a witness told 7News. “They were rendering aid to the person on the ground.

The incident is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

