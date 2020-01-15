Woman seriously injured, 2 dogs dead after pedestrian crash in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two dogs died and a woman sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Marlborough on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responding to several 911 calls regarding a serious crash involving a pedestrian on West Main Street at Winthrop Street just before 8:30 p.m. found a woman suffering from serious injuries and two dogs who had passed away after the three had been struck by a car, according to Marlborough police.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where her current condition has not been released.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Their car sustained front-end damage and a severely cracked windshield.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

