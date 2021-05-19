Woman seriously injured after being struck by SUV on Route 1 in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was seriously injured after she was struck by an SUV on Route 1 in Saugus late Tuesday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving pedestrian on the northbound side of the highway near Broadway found the victim in the road suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. There was no immediate word on her condition.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt and remained at the scene, officials added.

There were no additional details available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

