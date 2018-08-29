Woman seriously injured after crash in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A woman suffered serious injuries Tuesday after a motor vehicle crash in Worcester, police say.

Police responded to the area of 126 May. St. about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Worcester Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers observed a guardrail in the middle of the road and a Toyota 4Runner in the roadway that came to rest on its roof.

Members of the Worcester Fire Department were already on scene, giving medical aid to a 39-year-old female victim that was trapped inside the vehicle.

The female was unconscious as she was removed from the vehicle.

A 43-year-old male occupant was outside the vehicle and appeared to be disoriented and had minor injuries.

Both the male and female were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The male was treated and released.

The female remains hospitalized with undisclosed injuries and listed in serious condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed the 4Runner had turned left onto May Street from Park Avenue and struck a guardrail in front of 126 May St., which caused the vehicle to flip onto its roof.

Police were told a second vehicle may have been involved in the accident, but were not at the scene when police or fire personnel arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

