Woman seriously injured after exiting moving vehicle in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a Worcester woman was seriously injured after exiting a moving vehicle at a rest area on Route 84 in Sturbridge late Wednesday night.

Members of the State Police Detective Unit assigned to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s Office are investigating the circumstances that led to the woman exiting the vehicle as it was traveling westbound near the rest area around 11:45 p.m., according to state police.

Witnesses said they found the woman lying in the middle of the roadway bleeding.

She was taken to Harrington Memorial Hospital by a private citizen.

No additional information was immediately released.

