Woman seriously injured after hit-and-run in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A woman was seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Lawrence.

Police arrived on scene around 1 a.m. to see the woman on the ground suffering from serious injuries.

The driver was able to make it a few blocks before being stopped by officials.

Sources told 7News that the victim is now in surgery at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

