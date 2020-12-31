Woman seriously injured after reported fire that prompted police presence in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a reported fire that sparked a police presence in Mattapan early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a call for a fire in the area of Matakeeset Street around 3:45 a.m. found one woman seriously injured, according to Boston police.

Her current condition has not been released.

Police taped off the area as an investigation got underway.

No additional information was immediately available.

