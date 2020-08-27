Woman seriously injured after striking tree with car in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday after she veered off the road and struck a tree.

First responders were called to the scene on Main Street around 1:30 p.m. and found her gray sedan about 10 feet into the woods where it struck a tree head-on, according to a release issued by Fire Chief Kevin Partridge.

The woman was trapped inside the car and suffering from serious injuries. Once freed she was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

Her condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)