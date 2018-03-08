Woman seriously injured after tree falls on her in Sudbury

SUDBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — A woman was seriously injured Thursday after a tree crashed down on her as she was snowblowing her driveway in Sudbury.

The incident happened on Fairbank Circle at around 7:30 a.m. Police said the woman had just started up her snowblower when the tree snapped in half, the top landing on her.

Sudbury’s police chief personally responded to the 911 call but said he had trouble reaching her right away. Due to several downed trees around town, he said he had to navigate around several road closures. By the time first responders arrived, several neighbors had already come outside to help the woman out from under the tree.

Police said the woman’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)