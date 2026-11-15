ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 75-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after police say she lost control and hit two other vehicles head-on in Rockland on Saturday.

Crews responding to a reported crash on Beech Street around 10:30 a.m. determined three vehicles had been involved in a head-on crash.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The other drivers were uninjured.

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