Woman seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash that forced state police shut down a section of Interstate 95 in Foxborough on Friday left a 53-year-old Swansea woman hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene to transport the woman to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

The other two drivers involved, a 33-year-old North Attleborough man and a 28-year-old Warwick, Rhode Island woman, were uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

I95 closed southbound – major accident with a medflight on the highway. Expect delays coming through Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/T33qbnoh9C — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) January 11, 2019

The medflight just took off and now one lane is getting by on I-95. Multiple tow trucks and fire trucks on site. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) January 11, 2019

