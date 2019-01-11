Woman seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash that forced state police shut down a section of Interstate 95 in Foxborough on Friday left a 53-year-old Swansea woman hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene to transport the woman to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
The other two drivers involved, a 33-year-old North Attleborough man and a 28-year-old Warwick, Rhode Island woman, were uninjured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
