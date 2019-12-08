Woman seriously injured in single-vehicle crash on I-93 in New Hampton, NH

NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) -

New Hampshire state police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a woman seriously injured early Sunday morning on Interstate 93 in North Hampton.

Troopers responding to a report of a single-car motor vehicle crash with injury on I-93 northbound in New Hampton found a heavily damaged 2010 Toyota Tacoma down an embankment and into a tree.

A preliminary investigation suggests the driver, Christian Battle, 44, of Salem, drifted out of his lane and exited the right side of the roadway, causing him to drive down an embankment and hit a tree head-on, police said.

The passenger, Brooke Loughlin, 40, of Salem, was pinned inside and had to be extracted from the vehicle before being transported to Concord Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Battle was not injured.

The right lane in the area of this crash was closed for approximately an hour while the scene was cleared.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call Trooper Ryan St. Cyr at 603-223-8941.

