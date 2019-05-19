Woman seriously injured when deer jumps into motorcycle on I-93 in NH

LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Vermont woman is recovering from serious injuries she suffered when a deer knocked her off her motorcycle in New Hampshire.

Linda Perkins, 63, of Barnet, was riding her three-wheeled Can-AM Spyder on I-93 in Littleton about 8:40 p.m. Friday when a deer suddenly jumped in front her and knocked her off the bike, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Perkins, who was wearing a helmet, was seriously injured when she was thrown from the bike.

Neither speed nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Trooper David Lyon at 603-223-8755.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)